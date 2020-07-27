Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das during interaction with the members of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) made a strong case for stepping up investments in the infrastructure sector to restart the economy reeling under the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Das, in his address, said both private and public sectors have to play an important role in developing infrastructure that requires huge investments.

Highlighting that the recent agriculture reforms have opened new opportunities, the RBI Governor said the farm sector is emerging as a bright spot.

India needs policies for a sustained increase in farm income, he added.

Das added that with regard to forex rate, the RBI has no fixed target for the rupee but will monitor undue volatility.