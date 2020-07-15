Infosys shares price were trading around 7 per cent on Wednesday afternoon, ahead of the June quarter results scheduled to be announced later in the day.

At 1.00 pm the shares were trading at Rs 836.10, up by 6.74 per cent, on the BSE. The stock had hit an intraday high of Rs 848 and a low of 795.35 thus far.

On the NSE front, shares were trading at Rs 836.50, up by 6.80 per cent.

The IT major had reported a net profit of Rs 4,321 crore for the quarter ended March 31 whereas, it stood at Rs 4,457 crore in the December quarter. Company’s revenue from operations was at Rs 23,267 crore in the March quarter, which had increased by 0.76 per cent compared to the earlier December quarter’s numbers that stood at Rs 23,092.

Reports suggested that Infosys is expected to post around 5 per cent sequential decline in the June quarter, hit by the pandemic crisis.

The IT major had not given any full-year guidance due to uncertainty amid increasing new coronavirus cases.