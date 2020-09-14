IT major Infosys on Monday announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire European consultancy firm GuideVision for up to 30 million euros including earn-out and bonuses.

Infosys in a regulatory filing said, “this acquisition is an important milestone in our journey to build capabilities relevant to the digital priorities of Infosys clients. This move reaffirms our commitment to the growing ServiceNow ecosystem and augments Infosys’ portfolio of cloud services. The combination of end-to-end offerings, SnowMirror IP that enables over 100 enterprise clients, scalable and agile nearshore capabilities of GuideVision in Europe, and their unmatched delivery excellence, complements our own effort to help global enterprises navigate their next.”

GuideVision is an enterprise service management consultancy specialised in offering strategic advisory, consulting, implementations, training and support on the ServiceNow platform.

“GuideVision’s training academy and nearshore capabilities in Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, and presence in Germany and Finland will strengthen Infosys’ ServiceNow capabilities for its clients in Europe,” it said.

The acquisition is expected to close during the third quarter of FY 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

Ravi Kumar, President, Infosys, said, “This acquisition is an important milestone in our journey to build capabilities relevant to the digital priorities of our clients. This move reaffirms our commitment to the growing ServiceNow ecosystem.”

Norbert Nagy, Co-Founder, GuideVision, said, “GuideVision’s exceptionally high customer ratings are the result of our continuous effort to deliver superior consulting and implementation services. Joining Infosys brings an extended portfolio of services we can offer to our customers on their digital transformation journey.”