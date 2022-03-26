IndiGo to launch 100 domestic flights from Sunday onwards

Airline major IndiGo will launch 100 flights connecting key domestic metro cities and regional centres, starting from March 27, 2022.

Accordingly, the airline will introduce flights on 20 exclusive routes effective March 27, 2022.

Besides, it will commence Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS) route from Prayagraj-Lucknow on the same day.

Furthermore, it plans to re-commence 16 exclusive flights.

According to Sanjay Kumar, Chief Strategy and Revenue Officer, IndiGo: “These new and recommenced routes will not only enhance our domestic connectivity across regions, but also cater to the city-specific travel demand.”

“Reinforcing inter and intra-regional connections between north, east, south, and west, these flights will also promote trade and tourism across the regions. We will continue to offer new routes as per the travel demand on various sectors.”

At present, IndiGo has a fleet of over 275 aircraft.

The airline operates over 1,500 daily flights connecting 73 domestic and 24 international destinations.