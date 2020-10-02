Budget carrier Indigo has appointed Albert Saretsky, an aviation industry expert who was the former CEO of a Canadian airline, as a non-executive non-independent director. Saretsky is InterGlobe Enterprise Group’s nominee on the board, the company said on Friday.

Saretsky is a nominee of Rahul Bhatia’s InterGlobe Enterprises (IGE) group, which holds around 38-per-cent share in the budget carrier. He has been the president and CEO of the WestJet airline for eight years from 2010-2018, IndiGo said on Friday.

During his period at the WestJet, “he was responsible for providing strategic direction to the organisation, as well as for financial management of the company. He has been instrumental in playing a pivotal role in management of shareholder and board relations, public relations, internal & external communications, labour relations, and employee engagement,” it said.

During his term, the size of the airline was doubled and revenues were diversified from a regional base in Western Canada to a network of more than 100 cities in 17 countries, it added.

Prior to WestJet, Saretsky was associated with Alaska Airlines from 1998-2008. Currently, he is associated with the Wood Buffalo Economic Development Corporation as the director and chairman of its board, according to the statement.

“I am honoured to be part of the Board of IndiGo, an airline that continues to play a significant role in transforming the Indian aviation industry,” Saretsky said.