India’s coal production up by 6.75%

Coal Production has registered an increase of 6.75 % touching 74.78 Million Metric Tons (MT) in the month of December as compared to December 2019, claimed the Union Coal Ministry here on Wednesday.

The Ministry said that out of the total production during December last year, Coal India Ltd (CIL) achieved a growth of 3.79% by producing 60.220 MT, the Ministry said. The Captive blocks registered a growth of 40.98% by producing 8.91 MT of coal during the same period. Coal production of financial year 2022 has been compared with FY 20 as FY 21 has been considered an abnormal year due to restrictions imposed on commercial activities in the wake of Covid-19.

The Ministry said that the Coal dispatch has also increased by 14.62 % to 75.05 MT from 65.48 MT during Dec 2021 as compared to Dec 2019. Out of the total production during this period, Coal India Ltd (CIL) achieved a growth of 12.70% by dispatching 60.67 MT of Coal, Singareni Collieries Ltd (SCCL) achieved a growth of 2.01% by dispatching 5.70 MT of Coal and captive blocks registered a growth of 43.23% by dispatching 8.68 MT, the Ministry said.

Similarly, the Power utilities dispatch has grown by 20.06 % to 63.32 MT in the month of Dec 2021 as compared to 52.74 MT in Dec 2019. There has been a fall in the import price of coal since the end of Oct 2021, however, import prices are still at high levels discouraging imports.

However, the coal-based power demand has increased by 12.7% up to November 2021 against the same time 2020.

Giving details of the coal-based power generation, the Ministry said it has registered a growth of 11.84 % in the month of Dec 2021. The overall power generation in Dec 2021 has been 8.32% higher than the power generated in Dec 2019.

Coal-based power generation in the month of Dec 2021 has been 85579 MU (Million Units) in comparison to 75620 MU the previous month and registered a growth of 13.17%. Total power generation has also increased in Dec 2021 to 113094 MU from 103177 MU in November.

The Ministry claimed that out of top 35 mines in coal production 11 of them produced more than 100 % and another 12 mines production stood at more than 80 % but less than 100%.