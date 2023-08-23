Indian market a key ‘growth driver’ for several multinational companies

In the last financial quarter, Mondelez International, the owner of Cadbury, saw a growth of 27 per cent in its India business as compared to 19 per cent in China. Dirk Van de Put, the chief executive of the British multinational confectionery giant, said that “India is a key growth driver for us”, according to a business daily.

Tim Cook, the CEO of US tech giant Apple, which recently started manufacturing its latest iPhone 15 in India, also pinned high growth hopes from the Indian market. Cook said Apple was seeing high growth in India and described it a “very important market” for Apple’s scheme of things.

The CEOs of several other companies including, Yum Brands, Samsonite, Skechers and Budweiser, also termed Indian market of 1.4 billion people one of the fastest growing.

This strong growth of the Indian market is attributed to several factors including government reforms and a focus of infrastructure development. The growth of the middle class, increasing urbanisation, and rising per capita income are among the other factors driving the growth of the Indian market.

India is hoping to become the world’s manufacturing factory replacing China. And it has every potential to do that – a stable and democratic government, a large working-age population, and advanced technology.

The Indian market is expected to continue to grow in the coming years, making it an attractive destination for global businesses.