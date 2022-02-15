Indian Geospatial market to hit Rs 36,300 crore by 2025

The size of the Indian Geospatial market has crossed Rs 23,345 crore and is likely to grow to Rs 36,300 crore by 2025, said Minister of State for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh here on Tuesday.

He said the Indian Geospatial market has also earned foreign exchange of Rs 10,595 crore through export of datas in 2020. The Geospatial technologies developed in India would prove a “digital currency” for the country that has dynamic application into multiple sectors like Infrastructure, Manufacturing, Health, Agriculture, Urban Planning, Highways, and Service Delivery,” the Minister said.

Government has already launched the Survey of 6 lakh villages under SVAMITVA scheme using geospatial technology and Drones and pan-India 3D Maps for 100 Indian cities, he said.

The adoption of Geospatial technologies, Drones and opening of space sectors would help India to achieve its target of a $5 trillion economy. The government would also announce its new Geospatial Policy to further promote the Indian Geospatial market.

The Drones under the SVAMITVA scheme (Survey of Villages Abadi and Mapping with Improvised Technology in Village Areas) has already covered more than 1,08091 villages out of which maps of nearly 77,000 villages were handed over to the state governments for synchronization with the existing data.

While under the scheme 82.01 lakh land parcels have been digitized all over the country, the government has distributed Digital land ownership Cards to villagers of about 27000 villages. SVAMITVA is a Central Sector Scheme of the Ministry of Panchayati Raj is a reformative step towards establishment of clear ownership of property in rural inhabited areas, by mapping of land parcels using drone technology and providing ‘Record of Rights’ to village household owners with issuance of legal ownership cards.

The scheme covers monetization of properties and enabling bank loans, reducing property related disputes, and comprehensive village level planning, said a senior officer of the Ministry of Panchayati Raj.