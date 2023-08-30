India allows rice export to meet food security requirements of Singapore

India has decided to allow export of rice to meet the food security requirements of Singapore in view of its special relationship with the South east Asian nation.

In response to media queries on the export of rice to Singapore, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said formal orders in this regard will be issued shortly.

”India and Singapore enjoy a very close strategic partnership, characterised by shared interests, close economic ties, and strong people-to-people connect. India has taken the decision to export rice to the country in view of this special relationship,” he said.

On Sunday, the government introduced additional safeguards on exports of basmati rice so as to prevent exports of non-basmati white rice, which is presently under the prohibited category.

The government said it has received credible field reports regarding misclassification and illegal export of non-basmati white rice. “It has been reported that non-basmati white rice is being exported under the HS codes of parboiled rice and basmati rice,” an official press note said.

Notably, the export of non-basmati white rice was prohibited from 20 July to check the domestic prices and ensure domestic food security. The government noticed that despite restrictions put on certain varieties, rice exports have been high during the current year.

The Central government on 20 July amended the rice export norms putting the non-basmati white rice in the “prohibited” category.