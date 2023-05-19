India achieves 47 pc growth in coal production in past 9 years

India’s overall coal production has gone up by 47 per cent to 893.08 million tonnes during the last nine years, the Ministry of Coal said in a release Friday.

Coal production of 893.08 MT in 2022-23 was the highest in the country’s history. As per the recently finalised ‘Action Plan for 2023-24’ by the Ministry of Coal, the coal production target for fiscal 2023-24 is 1,012 million tonnes by enhancing overall production, efficiency, sustainability and adopting new technologies.

‘Mission Coking Coal’ was launched by the government in August 2021, to develop a roadmap that would suggest ways to augment the production and utilization of domestic coking coal in India by 2030.