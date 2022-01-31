HPCL to set up multi-channel retail stores at its petrol outlets

India’s leading Oil Marketing Company HPCL (Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd) has decided to set up its own multi-channel Retail Stores under the brand name ‘HaPpyShop’ to sell products of daily need to its customers, the Company claimed here on Monday.

It is for the first time that an OMC is entering into ‘non-fuel’ retailing in India. “The product range in each of the new stores has been meticulously planned to suit the tastes and preferences of the local neighborhoods,” said a senior officer of the HPCL.

As a pilot project, the company opened its first Retail Store at the Company’s Retail Outlet at Nepean Sea Road in Mumbai in September, 2021. It was after the success of that company that it decided to open its multi-channel Retail outlets. “The Store in Mumbai has been a huge hit amongst the residents of the locality. In addition to above, the Online Store at Madurai was also inaugurated marking the entry of HaPpyShop in purely online format also,” the company claimed.

He said the Stores’ refreshing appearance and layout was well appreciated by the customers as the stores was equipped with advanced technology to provide a seamless shopping experience to customers in the nearby areas.

“Along with the experience of physical stores, the customers also have the option of Online shopping with a door delivery model. Customers will be able to browse & shop the merchandise on HPCL’s ‘HP Pay App’ (available on App Store & Play Store), and have goods delivered to their homes,” the company claimed.

“At HPCL, we are focused on giving a differentiated experience to the customers. HaPpyShops will provide a range of quality products to the customers at a great value,” HPCL CMD M K Surana said.

Besides, the HPCL has also started marketing branded packaged drinking water under the name ‘[email protected] HP’ at its Retail Outlets across the Country adding another offering in the customer convenience.