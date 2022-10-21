Hindustan Unilever reports 19% increase in net profit to Rs 2,616 crore in Q2

Hindustan Unilever (HUL), the country’s largest fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) major, on Friday reported a net profit of Rs 2,616 crore for the second quarter ending September in FY2023.

The company has seen an increase of 19.6% in net profit. It posted a net profit of Rs 2,187 crore a year ago in the same period. On a sequential basis, the profit after tax (PAT) grew 14% from Rs 2,289 crore in the June quarter.

Moreover, its revenue from operations grew by 15.9% to Rs 14,751 crore as against Rs 12,724 crore in the same quarter last year.

The company’s Board on Friday, approving the accounts, also declared an interim dividend of Rs 17 per equity share of the face value of Re 1 each.

Looking ahead, the company said the growth will be price-led with continued inflationary pressure.

It expects the price versus cost gap to narrow marginally.

According to brokerage Prabhudas Lilladher, the quarter saw high-priced inventory come into the system which led to sharp gross margin slippage of 580bps YoY to 45.8 per cent.

EBITDA or Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization for the quarter reported at ₹3,479 crore, up 8% YoY, while the operating margin contracted by 172 basis points to 22.89%.

“We expect inflationary pressure to have peaked out and expect sequential margin recovery,” Prabhudas Lilladher said.

The contraction in margin was due to higher costs. Raw material costs rose 27% on year to Rs 5,197 crore, and employee costs jumped 22% to Rs 709 crores.

Net sales for the July-September quarter were at Rs 14,896 crore, which grew by 16%, the company said in a regulatory filing.

On Friday, HUL’s scrip closed nearly 2% higher at Rs 2,652.60 apiece on the NSE ahead of the earnings announcement.

