“He who dares wins”: words of wisdom by remarkably successful entrepreneur MJ Catterall

Success doesn’t come easy. To make a business thrive and flourish on personalised customer service takes plenty of time investment, vision, proficiency and the determination to achieve dreams with pre-determined goals.

In this competitive era and constantly evolving market, Matthew Catterall – an emerging entrepreneur – sets an extraordinary benchmark in Morecambe, by offering his excellence and prowess in electrical, plumbing, fire and security engineering services.

Entrepreneur Matt founded MJ Catterall, an electrical installation, plumbing, fire and security solutions company, in 2014. He began on a small scale while the company was at a start-up stage, and today, MJ Catterall has become a prominent brand in providing electrical and plumbing solutions in Morecambe, and all over the United Kingdom.

By offering exceptional personalised service, Matt has created a strong, loyal customer base nationwide. Under Matthew’s management and guidance, MJ Catterall has been acknowledged with many prestigious awards, such as:

• England Business Award for Lancashire Division, 2019

• Morecambe Bay Sunshine Award in 2020

• SME Business Elite Award for the Best Electrical Contractor in 2021

• Lancashire Business Award 2022 for the Most Trusted Company

Before embarking on his entrepreneurial journey, Matt worked as an apprentice at a primitive, old-fashioned company for many years. When he noticed the lack of opportunities and hindrances to personal and career growth, he decided to start something he could call his.

He applied the skills and developed a strategic plan to introduce the best electrical contractors, plumbing solutions, and security installation company in the United Kingdom. So far, Matt has executed installation and maintenance projects in commercial, industrial, and domestic sectors.

Matt is a pragmatic, benevolent, emphatic, and self-motivated person. While managing his ventures, he is also actively involved in humanitarian work. Matt advocates providing employees with jobs that are secure, rewarding, and offer an enhanced standard of living. He actively seizes opportunities to aid patients with cancer care, hospice care, and patients diagnosed with bipolar disorder in the United Kingdom.

Matt is an active member of the community who doesn’t hesitate to help the people who need it the most. He supports sporting teams and professional boxers. To engage with people, he also participated in a charity boxing game which he also won.