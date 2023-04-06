Haryana hikes Employment Generation Subsidy

To give an impetus to hire local youth from the state and further to attract investment, Haryana on Wednesday decided to increase the Employment Generation Subsidy under Haryana Enterprises and Employment Policy 2020 from Rs 36,000 to Rs 48,000 per employee per annum for 10 years in ‘B’ ‘C’ and ‘D’ category blocks.

The Cabinet, presided over by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, accorded approval to a proposal regarding the subsidy.

The Cabinet also approved capping the net SGST Reimbursement and Investment Subsidy at 50 per cent to enable the maximum net SGST reimbursement by the investors.

The Employment Generation Subsidy was suggested to be provided for capacity building of state domicile skilled, semi-skilled and un-skilled employees having Haryana resident certificate, who are earning not more than Rs 40,000 per month as salary on payroll or contract with valid ESI/PF number.

However, after the Cabinet approval, now this subsidy will be fixed at Rs 48,000 per employee per annum for 10 years.

Further, after the approval of the Council of Ministers, the change in the quantum of SGST and employment generation subsidy will be applicable for industries that have gone into commercial production on or after April 1.

While for industries that have already applied and are availing incentives under SGST and the Employment Generation Scheme, the quantum may remain same as earlier in the policy.

Further, the quantum of incentives under SGST and Employment Generation Scheme for mega projects and ultra-mega projects approved under the Haryana Enterprises Promotion Board before April 1, 2023, will also remain the same as approved by the board.

Meanwhile, philanthropic societies or charitable institutions that want to establish ‘gaushala’, biogas plant, veterinary hospital and research and training centre and for the cultivation of fodder will now be able to get the ashamilat deh’ land on lease up to 20 years as the government has amended rule 6, sub-rule (2A) of Punjab Village Common Lands (Regulation) Rules, 1964.

In a ‘gaushala’, the lessee will have to house and maintain at least 50 per cent stray cattle of the total cattle population at all points of time during the lease period.