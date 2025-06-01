Logo

Logo

# Business

GST collections in May rise 16.4% to over ₹2.01 trillion; strong domestic and import growth

India’s gross Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections for the month of May rose by 16.4% year-on-year to over ₹2.01 lakh crore, according to government data released on Sunday.

SNS | New Delhi | June 1, 2025 7:02 pm

GST collections in May rise 16.4% to over ₹2.01 trillion; strong domestic and import growth

India's GST collections in May surge over 16 pc to Rs 2.01 lakh crore (File Photo)

India’s gross Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections for the month of May rose by 16.4% year-on-year to over ₹2.01 lakh crore, according to government data released on Sunday.
While the May collections were slightly lower than the record ₹2.37 lakh crore collected in April 2025, they remain significantly higher compared to previous years, underscoring continued economic momentum and improved compliance.
Of the total GST revenue, domestic transactions contributed approximately ₹1.50 lakh crore — reflecting a 13.7% increase over the same month last year. GST collections from imports surged by 25.2% to ₹51,266 crore.
The collections include Central GST (CGST) ₹35,434 crore, State GST (SGST) ₹43,902 crore, integrated GST (IGST) approximately ₹1.09 lakh crore, and cess collections:** ₹12,879 crore
Meanwhile, total refunds issued during the month declined by 4% to ₹27,210 crore. The net GST mop-up — after accounting for refunds — stood at around ₹1.74 lakh crore, marking a robust 20.4% year-on-year growth.
In state-wise analysis, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu reported significant growth in collections ranging between 17% and 25%.
Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana posted more modest increases of up to 6%, while states like Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, and Rajasthan recorded median growth rates of around 10%.
The consistent rise in GST revenue is seen as a positive indicator of strong domestic demand and effective tax administration.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related posts

# Business

CBIC organises nationwide cyclothon titled ‘Sundays on Cycle’

In the run-up to the completion of eight years of GST, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC), in coordination with the FIT INDIA Movement, organised a nationwide cyclothon titled “Sundays on Cycle” under the aegis of FIT INDIA movement launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.