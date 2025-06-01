GST collections in May rise 16.4% to over ₹2.01 trillion; strong domestic and import growth

India’s gross Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections for the month of May rose by 16.4% year-on-year to over ₹2.01 lakh crore, according to government data released on Sunday.

While the May collections were slightly lower than the record ₹2.37 lakh crore collected in April 2025, they remain significantly higher compared to previous years, underscoring continued economic momentum and improved compliance.

Of the total GST revenue, domestic transactions contributed approximately ₹1.50 lakh crore — reflecting a 13.7% increase over the same month last year. GST collections from imports surged by 25.2% to ₹51,266 crore.

The collections include Central GST (CGST) ₹35,434 crore, State GST (SGST) ₹43,902 crore, integrated GST (IGST) approximately ₹1.09 lakh crore, and cess collections:** ₹12,879 crore

Meanwhile, total refunds issued during the month declined by 4% to ₹27,210 crore. The net GST mop-up — after accounting for refunds — stood at around ₹1.74 lakh crore, marking a robust 20.4% year-on-year growth.

In state-wise analysis, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu reported significant growth in collections ranging between 17% and 25%.

Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana posted more modest increases of up to 6%, while states like Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, and Rajasthan recorded median growth rates of around 10%.

The consistent rise in GST revenue is seen as a positive indicator of strong domestic demand and effective tax administration.

