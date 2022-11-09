Follow Us:
Gold price today, 9. Nov. 2022

10 gram of 24 carat gold priced Rs 50,960 in India, while 10 gram of 22 carat gold cost Rs 46,680.

SNS | Delhi | November 9, 2022 10:34 am

(photo: IANSLIFE)

On November 9, 2022, the price of gold in India for both 22 and 24 carat remained constant.  10 gram of 24 carat gold priced Rs 50,960 in India, while 10 gram of 22 carat gold cost Rs 46,680.

Over the past 24 hours, variations in gold prices have been seen in several major Indian cities.

Gold Price Today in major cities-

Major Cities     22 Carat/10g     24 Carat/10g
Delhi     Rs 46,940     Rs 51,190
Mumbai     Rs 46,790     Rs 51,040
Kolkata     Rs 46,790     Rs 51,040
Chennai     Rs 47,570     Rs 51,890
Ahmedabad     Rs 46,840     Rs 51,090
