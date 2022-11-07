Follow Us:
  1. Home » Business » Gold price today, 7. Nov. 2022

Gold price today, 7. Nov. 2022

10 gram of 24 carat gold priced Rs 51,160 in India, while 10 gram of 22 carat gold cost Rs 46,900.

SNS | November 7, 2022 10:56 am

(photo: IANSLIFE)

On November 7, 2022, the price of gold in India for both 22 and 24 carat observed significant hike.  10 gram of 24 carat gold priced Rs 51,160 in India, while 10 gram of 22 carat gold cost Rs 46,900.

Over the past 24 hours, variations in gold prices have been seen in several major Indian cities.

Gold Price Today in major cities-

Major Cities     22 Carat/10g     24 Carat/10g
Delhi     Rs 47,050     Rs 51,330
Mumbai     Rs 47,010     Rs 51,290
Kolkata     Rs 46,900     Rs 51,160
Chennai     Rs 47,750     Rs 52,100
Ahmedabad     Rs 46,950     Rs 51,210
