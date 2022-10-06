Follow Us:
Gold price today, 6. 0ct. 2022

Over the past 24 hours, variations in gold prices have been seen in several major Indian cities.

On October 6, 2022, the price of gold in India for both 22 and 24 carat weights has remain same as of Tuesday.  10 gram of 24 carat gold priced Rs 51,290  in India, while 10 gram of 22 carat gold cost Rs 46,980.

Gold Price Today in major cities-

Major Cities     22 Carat/10g     24 Carat/10g
Delhi     Rs 48,000     Rs 52,360
Mumbai     Rs 47,850     Rs 52,200
Kolkata     Rs 47,850     Rs 52,200
Chennai     Rs 48,400     Rs 52,800
Ahmedabad     Rs 47,900     Rs 52,250
