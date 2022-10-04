Follow Us:
Gold price today, 3. 0ct. 2022

Rahul Yadav | October 4, 2022 11:00 am

(photo: IANSLIFE)

On October 4, 2022, the price of gold in India for both 22 and 24 carat weights has increased. As of Wednesday, 10 gram of 24 carat gold priced Rs 51,110 in India, while 10 gram of 22 carat gold cost Rs 46,850.

Over the past 24 hours, variations in gold prices have been seen in several major Indian cities.

Gold Price Today in major cities-

Major Cities     22 Carat/10g     24 Carat/10g
Delhi     Rs 47,500     Rs 51,820
Mumbai     Rs 47,350     Rs 51,660
Kolkata     Rs 47,350     Rs 51,660
Chennai     Rs 47,750     Rs 52,100
Ahmedabad     Rs 47,400     Rs 51,710
