Gold price today, 29. 0ct. 2022

10 gram of 24 carat gold priced Rs  50,500 in India, while 10 gram of 22 carat gold cost Rs 46,260.

SNS | October 29, 2022 10:52 am

(photo: IANSLIFE)

Over the past 24 hours, variations in gold prices have been seen in several major Indian cities.

Gold Price Today in major cities-

Major Cities     22 Carat/10g     24 Carat/10g
Delhi     Rs 47,240     Rs 51,520
Mumbai     Rs 47,090     Rs 51,370
Kolkata     Rs 47,090     Rs 51,370
Chennai     Rs 47,340     Rs 51,750
Ahmedabad     Rs 47,140     Rs 51,420
