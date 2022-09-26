Gold price today, 26. Sep. 2022

On September 24, 2023, the price of 24- and 22-carat gold remain same in India. As of Saturday, the price of gold in India is Rs 49,430 for 10 grams of 24-carat gold and Rs 45,280 for 10 grams of 22-carat gold.

Over the past 24 hours, minor fluctuations in gold prices have been noted in several major Indian cities.

Gold Price Today in major cities-

Major Cities 22 Carat/10g 24 Carat/10g Delhi Rs 46,150 Rs 50,350 Mumbai Rs 46,000 Rs 50,200 Kolkata Rs 46,000 Rs 50,200 Chennai Rs 46,510 Rs 50,740 Ahmedabad Rs 46,050 Rs 50,240

Data – goodreturns.in