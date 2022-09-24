Follow Us:
  Gold price today, 24. Sep. 2022

Gold price today, 24. Sep. 2022

Over the past 24 hours, fluctuations in gold prices have been noted in several major Indian cities.

SNS | September 24, 2022 10:59 am

(photo: IANSLIFE)

On September 24, 2023, the price of 24- and 22-carat gold fell in India. As of Saturday, the price of gold in India is Rs 49,430 for 10 grams of 24-carat gold and Rs 45,280 for 10 grams of 22-carat gold.

Gold Price Today in major cities-

Major Cities     22 Carat/10g     24 Carat/10g
Delhi     Rs 46,150     Rs 50,350
Mumbai     Rs 46,000     Rs 50,200
Kolkata     Rs 46,000     Rs 50,200
Chennai     Rs 46,500     Rs 50,730
Ahmedabad     Rs 46,050     Rs 50,240

 

Data –  goodreturns.in

