Gold price today, 24. Sep. 2022

On September 24, 2023, the price of 24- and 22-carat gold fell in India. As of Saturday, the price of gold in India is Rs 49,430 for 10 grams of 24-carat gold and Rs 45,280 for 10 grams of 22-carat gold.
Over the past 24 hours, fluctuations in gold prices have been noted in several major Indian cities.
Gold Price Today in major cities-
|Major Cities
|22 Carat/10g
|24 Carat/10g
|Delhi
|Rs 46,150
|Rs 50,350
|Mumbai
|Rs 46,000
|Rs 50,200
|Kolkata
|Rs 46,000
|Rs 50,200
|Chennai
|Rs 46,500
|Rs 50,730
|Ahmedabad
|Rs 46,050
|Rs 50,240
Data – goodreturns.in