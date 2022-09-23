Follow Us:
Gold price today, 23. Sep. 2022

On September 21, the price of 24 carat gold was Rs. 49,610, while the price of 22 carat gold was Rs. 45,440.

SNS | September 23, 2022 10:56 am

(photo: IANSLIFE)

For September 23, 2022, the price of gold in India has increased for both 24 and 22 carat weights. As of Friday, the price of 10 grams of 24 carat gold in India is Rs 49,890, while 10 grams of 22 carat gold cost Rs 45,700. On September 21, the price of 24 carat gold was Rs. 49,610, while the price of 22 carat gold was Rs. 45,440.

Over the past 24 hours, variations in gold prices have been seen in several major Indian cities.

Gold Price Today in major cities-

Major Cities     22 Carat/10g     24 Carat/10g
Delhi     Rs 46,650     Rs 50,890
Mumbai     Rs 46,500     Rs 50,730
Kolkata     Rs 46,500     Rs 50,730
Chennai     Rs 46,900     Rs 51,160
Ahmedabad     Rs 46,500     Rs 50,780

 

Data –  goodreturns.in

