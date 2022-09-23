Gold price today, 23. Sep. 2022

For September 23, 2022, the price of gold in India has increased for both 24 and 22 carat weights. As of Friday, the price of 10 grams of 24 carat gold in India is Rs 49,890, while 10 grams of 22 carat gold cost Rs 45,700. On September 21, the price of 24 carat gold was Rs. 49,610, while the price of 22 carat gold was Rs. 45,440.
Over the past 24 hours, variations in gold prices have been seen in several major Indian cities.
Gold Price Today in major cities-
|Major Cities
|22 Carat/10g
|24 Carat/10g
|Delhi
|Rs 46,650
|Rs 50,890
|Mumbai
|Rs 46,500
|Rs 50,730
|Kolkata
|Rs 46,500
|Rs 50,730
|Chennai
|Rs 46,900
|Rs 51,160
|Ahmedabad
|Rs 46,500
|Rs 50,780
Data – goodreturns.in