Gold price today, 18. 0ct. 2022

SNS | October 18, 2022 10:45 am

On October 18, 2022, the price of gold in India for both 22 and 24 carat weights has slightly increased on tuesday,   10 gram of 24 carat gold priced Rs 50,640 in India, while 10 gram of 22 carat gold cost Rs 46,420.

Over the past 24 hours, variations in gold prices have been seen in several major Indian cities.

Gold Price Today in major cities-

Major Cities     22 Carat/10g     24 Carat/10g
Delhi     Rs 46,570     Rs 50,790
Mumbai     Rs 46,420     Rs 50,640
Kolkata     Rs 46,420     Rs 50,640
Chennai     Rs 47,000     Rs 51,270
Ahmedabad     Rs 46,470     Rs 50,710
