Gold price today, 10. Nov. 2022

10 gram of 24 carat gold priced Rs 51,510 in India, while 10 gram of 22 carat gold cost Rs 47,190.

SNS | November 10, 2022 10:51 am

(photo: IANSLIFE)

Over the past 24 hours, variations in gold prices have been seen in several major Indian cities.

Gold Price Today in major cities-

Major Cities     22 Carat/10g     24 Carat/10g
Delhi     Rs 46,460     Rs 51,770
Mumbai     Rs 47,360     Rs 51,670
Kolkata     Rs 47,360     Rs 51,670
Chennai     Rs 48,200     Rs 52,580
Ahmedabad     Rs 47,410     Rs 51,720
