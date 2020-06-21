Petrol and diesel prices were hiked for the 15th consecutive day on Sunday by 35 paise and 60 paise respectively.

With this hike, petrol price has gone up by Rs 7.97 a litre and diesel price by Rs 8.88 a litre. In the 15-day period, the price of petrol has been increased by a cumulative Rs 8.88 per litre and diesel by Rs 7.97 per litre in Delhi.

Oil marketing companies restarted the normal system of daily price reviews on June 7 in line with costs following an 82-day hiatus.

At 19-month high, petrol price is now close to the Rs 80 mark in Delhi while diesel is at an all-time high.

In 2018, petrol and diesel prices had touched record highs. On October 16, 2018, diesel rate had touched a peak of Rs 75.69 per litre in Delhi and on October 4, 2018, the petrol price had soared to Rs 84 a litre in Delhi.

Diesel price is now at a new high.

Latest petrol, diesel prices in 4 Metros:

New Delhi: Petrol Rs 79.23, Diesel Rs 78.27

Mumbai: Petrol Rs 86.04, Diesel Rs 76.69

Chennai: Petrol Rs 82.58, Diesel Rs 75.80

Kolkata: Petrol Rs 80.95, Diesel Rs 73.61

The government, on March 14, hiked excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 3 per litre each and then again on May 5 by a record Rs 10 per litre in case of petrol and Rs 13 on diesel.