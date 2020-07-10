The Karnataka MSME and Mines department signed a memorandum of understanding with e-commerce firm Flipkart to sell regional art, handicraft and other home-grown and produced products on its platform.

With this partnership, state’s local artisans, weavers and craftsmen will be able to showcase their hallmark products to a pan-India customer base. It will also be instrumental in driving commercial and social development in the state.

Under the Flipkart Samarth programme, both sides will focus on creating avenues to increase business and trade inclusion opportunities for these underserved segments of the society, which will further contribute to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Made In India efforts.

“This partnership will help in taking the local handicrafts and handlooms businesses of Karnataka to a national consumer base,” Principal Secretary, Department of MSME and Mines, Maheshwar Rao said.

The partnership will see renowned Karnataka based brands- Cauvery-Karnataka Handicrafts Development Corporation and Priyadarshini Handlooms, part of Karnataka Handlooms Development Corporation joining the Flipkart Samarth programme.

Flipkart said its Samarth programme seeks to break entry barriers for artisans by extending time-bound incubation support, which includes benefits in the form of onboarding, free cataloguing, marketing, account management, business insights and warehousing support.

Speaking on the MoU Flipkart Group Chief Corporate Affairs Officer Rajneesh Kumar said, “These are challenging times, and as a homegrown platform, we believe it is our responsibility to boost local businesses and catalyse ecosystem partnerships to help transform them.”