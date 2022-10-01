First 6 month’s GST collection reaches Rs 2,641 cr in Himachal

The GST collection in the first six months of the current financial year has reached Rs 2,641 crore, said Commissioner State Taxes and Excise Yunus on Saturday, adding that for the month of September the state has registered an increase of 18 per cent with the collection of Rs 386 crore.

He said the collections have maintained a handsome growth trajectory so far in the current financial year as a result of various policy and administrative measures taken by the Department of State Taxes and Excise to improve taxpayer compliances and strengthen enforcement related activities.

Continuous improvement in return filing, speedy scrutiny of returns, timely completion of GST audits and strengthened enforcement continue to be the focus areas for the department so as to achieve the target of 25 percent cumulative growth in the current financial year, he said.

“The department has verified 6.7 lakh e-way bills during road checking conducted in the current financial year,” said Yunus, adding it remains committed to improve voluntary compliances with time bound redressal of the issues of the stakeholders under ‘Tax Haat Programme.’

“As many as 4400 stakeholders comprising entrepreneurs, accounting professionals and members of trade and industry participated in the program. The event has been registered as a unique record by India book of Records. The awareness programmes are expected to further boost voluntary compliances,” he added.

He said the Department continues to focus on capacity building of tax officers in order to strengthen their knowledge base. It has trained more than 400 tax officers in the last seven months, he added.

The implementation of the Departmental Restructuring principally approved by the state Cabinet alongside well trained tax officers are expected to help the department in achieving the revenue target, said Yunus.