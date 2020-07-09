After a day’s breather, domestic markets once again ended in the green territory with benchmark Sensex rallying 409 points on Thursday, led by gains in the financial counters.

The S&P BSE Sensex settled 408.68 points, or 1.12 per cent, higher at 36,737.69. It had touched a peak of 36,806.30 during the day.

Bajaj Finance was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, spurting around 4 per cent, followed by SBI, Tata Steel, HDFC, Bajaj Finserv, HCL Tech and M&M.

The top laggards included ONGC, Tech Mahindra, TCS, HUL and Maruti.

NSE Nifty, on the other hand, jumped 107.70 points, or 1.01 per cent, to finish at 10,813.45.

On the NSE charts, IT major TCS settled 0.3 per cent lower at Rs 2,213 ahead of its June quarter results due later in the day.

According to Narendra Solanki, Head- Equity Research (Fundamental), Anand Rathi, Indian markets opened on a positive note following upbeat Asian cues as positive economic data from China added to the momentum. During afternoon session, the benchmarks scaled crucial levels as sentiments remained firm, he added.

Bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul ended with significant gains.

Stock exchanges in Europe too opened on a positive note.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude futures inched up 0.05 per cent to USD 43.31 per barrel.

On the currency front, the rupee settled 3 paise higher at 74.99 against the US dollar.