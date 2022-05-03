Follow Us:
Financial year begins with record exports of $38.19 billion

Petroleum products (113.21 per cent), Electronic goods (64.04 per cent) and Chemicals (26.71 per cent) led the way in a high increase in exports during April 2022.

Statesman News Service | New Delhi | May 3, 2022 4:41 pm

India achieved a monthly value of merchandise exports amounting to $38.19 billion in April 2022, an increase of 24.22 per cent over $30.75 billion in April 2021.

The value of non-petroleum exports in April 2022 was $30.46 billion, registering a positive growth of 12.32 per cent over non-petroleum exports of $27.12 billion in April 2021.

The value of non-petroleum and non-gems and jewellery exports in April 2022 was $27.16 billion, registering a positive growth of 14.38 per cent over non-petroleum and non-gems and jewellery exports of $23.74 billion in April 2021.

India’s merchandise imports in April 2022 were $58.26 billion, an increase of 26.55 per cent over $46.04 billion in April 2021. The value of non-petroleum imports was $38.75 billion in April 2022 with a positive growth of 9.87 per cent over non-petroleum imports of $35.27 billion in April 2021.

The value of non-oil, non-GJ (gold, silver and Precious metals) imports was $34.43 billion in April 2022 with a positive growth of 29.68 per cent over non-oil and non-GJ imports of $26.55 billion in April 2021.

The trade deficit in April 2022 was $20.07 billion.

