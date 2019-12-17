The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) on Sunday morning successfully launched the Electronic Toll Collection via FASTag across the country. To ensure smooth vehicular traffic movement at all 523 toll plazas NHAI said that it has kept up to 25 per cent hybrid lanes for cash as well as digital transactions and 75 per cent of them were kept as FASTags lanes.

“Since the number of vehicles without FASTag still hover at a high number, 75 per cent lanes were kept as FASTag lanes and up to 25 per cent lanes were kept as hybrid lanes for cash as well as digital transaction,” it said in a statement on Monday.

“This was done considering the convenience of the commuters who have still not installed FASTag on their vehicle,” the statement added.

The NHAI has also deployed marshals at each toll plaza for smooth traffic regulation.

It also stated that the “studies have shown than smooth passing without stopping at toll plazas is likely to save thousands of crores every year for the nation.”

