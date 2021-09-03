Fake invoicing racket of Rs 1,819 crore busted in Odisha: Fictitious firms registered against jute mill workers, sweepers to commit the tax fraud

The State GST Enforcement Wing on Thursday busted Rs 1,819 crore worth of fake invoicing racket masterminded by two persons including a chartered accountant.

The arrested fraudsters had committed the tax fraud by floating 13 non-existent companies which were ironically owned by jute mill workers and sweepers in West Bengal.

The tax fraud busted by Odisha GST had spread its wings to different States like West Bengal, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Delhi. The State Enforcement Officers have moved to different States and conducted investigations taking the help of the jurisdictional officer of the concerned States.

Amit Kumar Agrawal, a Chartered Accountant, partner of Amit Kanheyalal and Co, Jharsuguda and Satindra Kumar Yadav, proprietor of M/s. S.S Syndicate, Bhubaneswar was taken into custody. They had perpetrated the fraud by creating and operating as many as 13 fictitious firms, officials said.

The arrested persons in collusion with others had availed and passed on bogus input tax credit (ITC) worth Rs.323 crores raising fake purchase and sale invoices to the tune of Rs.1819 Crores in the name of 13 fictitious and non-existent business entities.

The accused persons had obtained identity documents like PAN, Adhar, Bank Passbook, voter ID, photographs from people staying in Kolkata on the pretext of providing them with a job. Later they misused the documents for obtaining VAT and GST registration in their name.

Out of 13 fictitious firms, the proprietors of three firms are found to be jute mill workers and sweepers in Dalhousie Jute Mill located at Champdani in West Bengal.

The areas of business of 10 fictitious firms were shown by the accused persons on barren land without any building or infrastructure in Jharsuguda and Sambalpur districts.

A portion of illegal money accrued from the fake business was ultimately received by the masterminds through different channels and different routes.

The masterminds of the GST fraud got fictitious firms registered under GST in the State of West Bengal, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi in the name of the proprietor of the above firms whose registration certificates including those in Odisha have already been cancelled.

The State GST Enforcement Wing has so far arrested 23 numbers of fraudsters for their involvement in the issuance of fake invoices.

The Commissioner of State GST had earlier made a public appeal asking the people not to share their identity documents, personal details, bank details etc. with any unauthorized persons. Also, they should not permit any unauthorized person to operate a business or bank account on their behalf or in their name. In case, it comes to their notice that their credentials and other personal documents are being misutilised by someone for running a business the same should immediately be intimated to the nearest GST office.