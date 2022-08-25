F1 car manufacturer Mclaren to hit Indian luxury car market soon

This week, the Popular British F1 and luxury sports car manufacturer Mclaren has announced its arrival on Indian shores. Maclaren is also among the top 10 teams which participate in F1 events.

Maclaren made a public statement on its official social media platform confirming its plan to make India as the company’s 41st global territory.

Maclaren will be opening its first retail outlet named, Mclaren Mumbai, in October (Q3) this year in partnership with Infinity Cars led by Lalit Choudhary.

This retail outlet unit in India will be a part of Mclaren’s global expansion plan, especially the brand will make the brand presence strong in the Asia Pacific region.

Models such as McLaren GT and high-performance hybrid – the Artura will go on sale for Indian customers. According to the brand, the first retail unit in Mumbai will provide an ultimate immersive Mclaren experience with a direct window into working, where every Maclaren is created by hand.

Indian Customers will now be able to enjoy the Mclaren ownership experience through an authorised retail partner in a Mumbai outlet.

Mumbai retail unit will offer end-to-end backing to its customers, including deals, services, and aftersales support for each McLaren model.

Lalit Choudary said, “It is an honour to be appointed as McLaren Automotive’s first retail partner in India – McLaren Mumbai. As a globally renowned supercar manufacturer, McLaren is the pinnacle of modern supercar luxury. We look forward to opening the McLaren Mumbai retail experience centre and offering McLaren customers an outstanding opportunity to engage with the brand and to be part of the McLaren owners’ community.”