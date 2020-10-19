Essar Capital Ltd, the investment manager of Essar Global Fund Ltd, has announced the appointment of Sanjay Palve as company’s Senior Managing Director.

Palve will play a key strategic role in managing the banking and finance functions of Essar Capital’s investment portfolio across the sectors of energy, infrastructure, metals & mining, and services & technology.

“We have decisively embarked on a new path of investment-led growth. We are looking to Sanjay to lead it from the front,” said B.C. Tripathi, Non-Executive Chairman, Essar Exploration & Production, and Board Member, Essar Oil UK.

“I believe that Essar is at an inflection point. It is always exciting to be a part of new beginnings. I am really looking forward to this journey”, said Palve.

Palve comes with more than 22 years of experience in building and leading large financial businesses across wholesale and retail segments, He has held leadership positions at ICICI Bank and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited.