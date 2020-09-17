Domestic equity benchmarks tumbled nearly 1 per cent on Thursday amid weak global cues. Global markets slipped after the US Fed highlighted the uncertainty surrounding economic recovery. Further, geopolitical tensions too weighed on investor sentiments.

The S&P BSE Sensex ended 323 points or 0.82 per cent lower at 38,979.85 while NSE Nifty fell 88.45 points or 0.76 per cent to 11,516.10.

On the BSE laggards front, Bajaj Finserv leading others after it shed over 2 per cent. It was followed by companies like PowerGrid, L&T, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance, TCS and Sun Pharma.

On the other hand, HCL Tech gained over 2 per cent followed by Infosys and Maruti finished higher.

On the broader front, S&P BSE MidCap and SmallCap ended on a mixed note. Midcap settled 0.24 per cent higher while the SmallCap closed 0.53 per cent lower.

According to traders, domestic equities traded on a negative note tracking weak cues from global markets after the US Federal Reserve hinted at key policy interest rate staying close to zero at least through 2023 without unveiling any additional stimulus plans.

Bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Seoul and Tokyo ended with significant losses.

Stock exchanges in Europe too opened on a negative note.

Meanwhile, global oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.26 per cent lower at USD 42.11 per barrel.