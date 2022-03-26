Encrypted messaging apps active tripled in past 3 weeks in Ukraine

Encrypted messaging apps Telegram and Signal are becoming a hit amongst the users in Ukraine after Russia. Since Russia launched its invasion on February 24, installs collectively climbed 197 per cent when compared to earlier in the year.

In the period from February 24 to March 20, Telegram and Signal collectively saw 1.7 million installs from across Ukraine’s App Store and Google Play, up 197 per cent from 573,000 in the immediately preceding January 30 to February 23 period prior to the invasion, reports Sensor Tower.

Comparing the same two periods, the apps also experienced growth among Russian devices at a more modest rate, with installs climbing 33 per cent to 3.2 million from 2.4 million.

Although Telegram saw more installs in both Ukraine and Russia, Signal led in terms of growth.

In Ukraine, Signal’s downloads surged 1,075 per cent to 787,000 between February 24 and March 20 from 67,000 in the prior period; in Russia, the app experienced 286 per cent growth to 425,000 — up from 110,000.

Comparing the same two periods of time, Telegram’s installs climbed 89 per cent in Ukraine while experiencing 17 per cent growth in Russia.

