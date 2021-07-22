Dogecoin (Doge) on Thursday became the seventh cryptocurrency to get listed on Coinbase Commerce, the e-commerce arm of the US-based crypto exchange, rising 7 per cent higher post the announcement.

The platform currently accepts Bitcoin (BTC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Ether (ETH), Litecoin (LTC), Dai (DAI), and USD Coin (USDC).

Coinbase Commerce announced on its Twitter account saying that it is now accepting commerce payments in Doge.

much payment. very commerce. 🐕 Just a quick blast to let you know we’re now accepting commerce payments in Dogecoin (DOGE)! — Coinbase Commerce (@CommerceCB) July 21, 2021

This integration with Coinbase.com enables the Coinbase Commerce customers to convert their crypto-related payments into international currencies like US dollars, Euros, Pounds, and the digital stable currency USDC without leaving the e-commerce platform.

At the time of reporting, the value of Doge was at $0.193975, up by 7 per cent, with the Market Cap at $25,122,421,820.

The surge in Doge’s value is also backed by the reports in which SpaceX and Tesla chief Elon Musk said he personally holds Ether (ETH) and Doge coins, adding that Space X owns Bitcoin.

The announcement has backed Doge’s vale and pushed ETH and BTC in a northwards direction. ETH was trading 4 per cent higher at $1,969.83, and BTC was up by 1.7 per cent at $31,897.81.