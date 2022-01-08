DGFT opens Covid help desk to support International Trade during pandemic surge

Department of Commerce and Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) has operationalised a ‘COVID-19 Helpdesk’ to support and seek suitable resolutions to issues arising in respect of International Trade. DGFT will also monitor the status of export and imports and difficulties being faced by trade stakeholders in view of the surge of COVID-19 cases.

The ‘COVID-19 Help desk’ would look into issues relating to Department of Commerce/DGFT, Import and Export Licensing Issues, Customs clearance delays and complexities arising thereon, Import/Export documentation issues, Banking matters, etc.

Helpdesk would also collect and collate trade-related issues concerning other Ministries/Departments/Agencies of Central Government and State Governments and will co-ordinate to seek their support and provide possible resolution(s).

The status of resolutions and feedback may be tracked using the Status tracker under the DGFT Helpdesk Services. Email and SMS would also be sent as and when the status of these tickets is updated. Trade Community is requested to kindly make use of the given facilities suitably.

In the event of any manufacturing, transportation, distribution, wholesale, or e-commerce companies facing difficulties in transportation and distribution of goods or mobilization of resources, the same may be informed to this Department at the following telephone number/email~ Telephone: + 91 11 23063554, 23060625. Email: [email protected]

The telephone numbers will remain functional from 9 AM to 9 PM w.e.f, 05.01.2022. The issues reported by various stakeholders through this control room shall be taken up with the concerned State/UT Governments.