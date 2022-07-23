Defining opulence in mobility

Hyundai Motor India, a smart mobility solutions provider is set to redefine opulence in mobility with the premiere of the all-new Hyundai TUCSON in India. With the introduction of the 4th generation all-new TUCSON in India,

Hyundai will re-establish the benchmark for the premium High SUV segment and elevate lavish experiences for customers. The new model will continue to lead HMIL’s model range as the flagship product offering.

The model will surpass aspirations owing to its bold and highly innovative design, extravagant interiors, comfort, style, and safety.

Epitomized to personify revolutionary dynamism, modern elegance, intelligent technology and future readiness, the all-new Hyundai TUCSON has been conceptualized for achievers, who are always on the lookout for what they can do next. For this set of highfliers, the finish line is just the beginning and their ‘Next drives Now’.