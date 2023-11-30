D-Mart founder tops list of ‘Top 200 Self-made Entrepreneurs of Millenia’

Founder of D-Mart, retail chain, Radhakishan Damani occupied the number one spot in the list of Top 200 Self-made Entrepreneurs of the Millennia 2023. The list was jointly released by IDFC First Bank and Hurun India on Thursday.

Radhakishan Damani is followed by Sachin Bansal and Binny Bansal of Flipkart and Deepinder Goyal of Zomato in the list.

The list recognises the 200 most valuable companies based in India, that have carved a narrative of unprecedented success, propelling India’s modern business landscape to unparalleled heights, all of which were established on or after the year 2000.

Bhavit Sheth and Harish Jain of Dream11, and Sriharsha Majety and Nandan Reddy of Swiggy are other such business leaders in the list that ranked companies founded after 2000.

The list is based on value, defined as market capitalisation for listed companies and valuations for non-listed companies.

Eight of the Top 10 most valuable companies in the list are startups. The cumulative value of all the companies in the list is Rs 30 trillion, which is equivalent to the gross domestic product of Denmark, said the report. Only one-fourth of the companies in the list are listed on the stock exchanges. As many as 405 company founders feature in the list.

The list throws light on the age group of the top entrepreneurs surprisingly includes 1/3rd of the entrepreneurs younger than 40 years while the eldest is 80 years old – Ashok Soota of Happiest Minds Technologies.

Kaivalya Vohra of Zepto, at 21 years, is the youngest in India’s Top 200 Self-made Entrepreneurs of the Millennia 2023, followed by Shashvat Nakrani of Bharatpe, aged 25, and Dilsher Malhi of Zupee, aged 27.

“Bengaluru occupies the top choice for most of the founders in the list to start their companies”, said Anas Ahmad Junaid, MD and Chief Researcher, Hurun India.

“The list showcases the immense talent, innovation, and accomplishments of India’s visionary founders, those who are propelling the nation’s entrepreneurial ecosystem to new heights,” said Vikas Sharma, head of wealth Management & private banking at IDFC FIRST Bank.

Additionally, 20 women feature in India’s Top 200 Self-made Entrepreneurs of the Millennia 2023.

The entrepreneurs came from 23 India cities, led by Bengaluru (129), Mumbai (78) and Gurugram and New Delhi (49).

Financial services and retail led the list with 46 and 30 such companies; healthcare came next with 26 entrants.