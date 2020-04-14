ICICI Group on Tuesday pledged to give Rs. 100 crore to support the nation in its fight against the COVID-19 outbreak.

Of the total amount, Rs. 80 crore will be donated to the ‘PM Cares Fund’ and Rs. 20 crore to the state governments and local authorities in their efforts to battle the pandemic, the company said in a statement.

Speaking on the initiative, Sandeep Batra, President, ICICI Bank said, “The outbreak of COVID-19 has thrown an unprecedented challenge to the nation and its citizens. It demands us to stand together and fight the challenge.

“Our pledge to the ‘PM Cares Fund’ as well as state governments and local authorities is part of our commitment to join the Central Government and the local authorities in their fight against the pandemic. This is our humble way to salute the heroic efforts of the people, who are at the forefront of this challenge. We are confident that the country will win this battle and emerge victorious,” Batra added.

So far the company has donated over 2.13 lakh surgical masks, over 40,000 N95 masks, 20,000 litres of sanitisers, 16,000 gloves, 5,300 personal protection equipment (PPE) suits, 2,600 protective eye gear and equipment like 50 thermal scanners and 3 non-invasive category ventilators to various state departments and hospitals.

ICICI Bank is also assisting the central and state governments along with the municipal corporations in their efforts to collect donations digitally. The Bank has received mandate of collections for the ‘PM CARES Fund’.