The petrol and diesel price rise entered in 17th day in a row with the latest increase by 20 paise and by 55 paise per litre respectively, bringing their total per litre rates at same levels.

The latest jump has taken the cumulative increase in rates in two weeks to Rs 8.5 for petrol and Rs 10.01 for petrol.

Petrol price in Delhi was hiked to Rs 79.76 per litre from Rs 79.56, while diesel rates were increased to Rs 79.40 a litre from Rs 78.55, according to a price notification of state oil marketing companies.

Meanwhile, fuel prices in other major cities like Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai are more noticeable with their petrol prices at Rs 86.54, Rs 81.45 and Rs 83.04 respectively.

Diesel rates on the other hand in these three cities was at Rs 77.76 in Mumbai, 74.63 in Kolkata and Rs 76.77 in Chennai.

Rates have been increased across the country and vary from state to state depending on the incidence of local sales tax or value added tax.

The 17th daily increase in rates, since oil companies on June 7 restarted revising prices in line with costs after ending an 82-day hiatus in rate revision, has taken diesel prices to fresh highs. Petrol price too is at a two-year high.