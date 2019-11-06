Rishabh Chokhani owner of Naturevibe Botanicals is all set to invest in an organic industry by investing USD 1 million in a home décor brand, Essencea.

With this investment, Chokhani Brothers are aiming to tap into the new industry and unlock the door of opportunities thereby creating milestones in the home décor segment.

The products from Essencea will be manufactured in India and the designs will be customized according to the preference and taste for the consumers. The company holding expertise in home décor products will be exporting products including cushion covers, bed sheets, pillow covers for a large base of customers in the USA, which comprises consumers, hotels, spas and motels.

The new business venture will be jointly led by Mr. Rishabh Chokhani and Mr. Karan Chokhani.

Commenting upon the investment, Rishabh Chokhani expressed his optimism on the investment.

“The response I have received for Naturevibe Botanicals has been prodigious and I am highly optimistic that the customers will welcome our new endeavor wholeheartedly. With this, I plan to tap into a new segment and add some royal touch to the home décor market with exquisite quality and competitive price,” he said.

On the other hand, Karan Chokhani said, “With Home décor segment occupying such a massive space, I wanted to explore the various opportunities being held by this promising industry.