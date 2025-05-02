Chhattisgarh tops GST collections with record ₹4,135 crore haul

Chhattisgarh has emerged as India’s fastest-growing GST jurisdiction, recording an unprecedented ₹4,135 crore collection in April 2025. This remarkable achievement places the state ahead of traditional economic powerhouses like Kerala and Punjab, marking a significant milestone in its fiscal transformation.

The state’s 28% year-on-year GST growth, nearly double the national average, reflects the success of Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai’s comprehensive economic reforms. The “Ease of Business Plus” initiative has streamlined regulatory processes, resulting in a 37% expansion of the taxpayer base and attracting ₹12,000 crore in new investments over the past fiscal year.

Finance Ministry data reveals diversified revenue streams contributing to this success. Manufacturing now accounts for 32% of collections, followed by IT-enabled services at 27%, while tribal handicraft exports through e-commerce platforms contribute a notable 19%. This balanced growth signals Chhattisgarh’s successful transition from mineral dependency to a more diversified economy.

“The latest figures underscore Chhattisgarh’s remarkable transformation into a business-friendly hub,” emphasised Shrinivas Rao Maddi, Chairman of the State Finance Commission. He highlighted the government’s sweeping reforms, including the elimination of 47 redundant compliance requirements and the implementation of digital first approval systems, which have slashed processing times by 60% across key sectors.

Economists attribute this strong fiscal performance to well-calibrated policy interventions. “Chhattisgarh has demonstrated how structural reforms can effectively unlock a state’s latent economic potential,” observed Saji Mathew, a financial analyst in Chhattisgarh.

With plans to implement AI-driven tax analytics and establish new industrial corridors, Chhattisgarh’s fiscal success story appears poised for its next chapter. As the state prepares to host its annual investor summit next month, this GST milestone serves as compelling evidence of its growing economic stature.