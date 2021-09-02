Chandigarh Railway Station serves high-quality, nutritious food to passengers, FSSAI rewards Eat Right Station certificate

The Chandigarh Railway Station has been awarded a five-star ‘Eat Right Station’ certification for providing high-quality, nutritious food to passengers.

This certification is granted by FSSAI (Food Safety and Standards Authority of India) to railway stations adhering to standard food storage and hygiene practices, and those that set benchmarks in providing safe and wholesome food to passengers.

The station is awarded a certificate upon the conclusion of an FSSAI-empanelled third-party audit agency with ratings from one to five. The five-star rating indicates exemplary efforts by stations to ensure safe and hygienic food for passengers.

The certification is part of the ‘Eat Right India’ movement — a large-scale effort by FSSAI to transform the country’s food system to ensure safe, healthy and sustainable food for all Indians.

Eat Right India adopts a judicious mix of regulatory, capacity building, collaborative, and empowerment approaches to ensure that our food is suitable both for the people and the planet.

The Chandigarh Railway Station becomes the fifth station in India to get this recognition. The other railway stations with this certification include Anand Vihar Terminal Railway Station; (Delhi), Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (Mumbai); Mumbai Central Railway Station (Mumbai) and Vadodara Railway Station.

The Indian Railway Stations Development Corporation Ltd. (IRSDC) has been entrusted with the mandate to undertake Facility Management at five railway stations, namely, KSR Bengaluru, Pune, Anand Vihar, Chandigarh and Secunderabad.

Its mandate is to enhance customer experience and make travel a safe and hassle-free experience. IRSDC is committed to redefine passenger experience and set a benchmark in the development, redevelopment, operation and maintenance of railway stations in India.

IRSDC has many firsts to its credit in facility management, including Water Vending Machine, Fit India Squat Kiosk, Eat Right Station with the highest rating, generic medicine shop, mobile charging kiosk, a retail store by a start-up and a food truck.

Shortly, IRSDC will be undertaking Facility Management of 90 more stations in a phased manner.