Chandan Kumar Mondol assumes his new role as director (commercial) at NTPC Ltd from 1 August.

Mondol has been with NTPC for over 35 years and has held several key leadership positions across multiple business units.

Mondol joined NTPC as 9th Batch Executive Trainee (ET) in 1984. He has vast experience and comprehensive knowledge of the power sector and has worked in both power plant and corporate functions.

He started off his journey with the project execution and commissioning of 3X500 MW units at Ramagundam and 4X210 MW units at Kahalgaon.