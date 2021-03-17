Cryptocurrency Cardano (ADA) price jumped over 21 per cent on Wednesday afternoon after Coinbase Pro decided to add the digital currency to its trading platform.

After a few days of stagnancy, the value of ADA jumped 21.50 per cent at 2.57 p.m. on Wednesday, taking its price to $1.26 a piece within a period of 24 hours.

With this latest jump, the market cap of ADA has soared to $40.46 billion.

The virtual currency will begin its trading on Coinbase Pro from March 18, on or after 16:00 UTC (12 p.m. ET) if liquidity conditions are met.

As per a report on Coindesk, Ethereum-rival Cardano has gained 274 per cent in February. The currency has become the third most valuable digital currency by market capitalisation.

On February 27, ADA had hit its all-time high of $1.48.

On the other hand, Ethereum was trading at $1,774.14, down by 2.33 per cent with a market cap of $204.17 billion.

Similarly, Bitcoin was trading 1.69 per cent lower at $55,185.26, with company’s market cap at 1.03 trillion.