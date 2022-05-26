BMW i4 electric sedan launched

With the launch of the BMW i4 today in Gurugram, BMW Group became the first car manufacturer to offer the most extensive portfolio of electric cars in India.

On the occasion, BMW Group India president Vikram Pawah said, “With the launch of the BMW i4, it’s the first electric mid-size sedan in the country. It combines sheer driving pleasure with sustainability. The car is a combination of BMW drive technology, high-voltage lithium-ion battery, rear-wheel drive, and advanced suspension kinematics, the BMW i4 gets an outstanding sporty feel. It is India’s longest-range electric vehicle. Absolute luxury with class-leading ambiance, generous space, and rear axle air suspension ensures maximum comfort even for longer trips.”

Mr. Vikram further informed that the group has installed 50 fast DC charging stations in 31 cities in the country to meet the demand for charging electric vehicles in India and will increase more charging stations soon in the country to meet the growing demand. The first-ever BMW i4 has been launched at an introductory ex-showroom price of Rs 69,90,000. It comes with a standard two-year warranty for unlimited kilometres. Repair Inclusive can extend warranty benefits from the third year of operation to the maximum fifth year without any mileage limitation. The batteries are covered by a warranty valid for eight years or up to 160,000 kilometres.