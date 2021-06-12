Cryptocurrency bears regained control of Bitcoin prices and pushed down the value of cryptocurrency to $35,303. Other alternative coins followed the trend and suffered even more severely.

The most valued cryptocurrency, BTC, was trading at $35,302.53, down by 5.2 per cent, with its market cap of $661,330,736,692.

Similarly, Ethereum ($2,324.98), Binance Coin ($332.49) and Cardano ($1.4) were also down by 6 per cent, 8.5 per cent and 8.4 per cent, respectively.

Bitcoin performed well in the past few days after some large companies based in El Salvador announced to grab a piece of the digital market.

On Thursday, the value of Bitcoin spiked to $38,500 but lost its gains to trade at $37,000, where the cryptocurrency stood on Friday. However, the value of BTC has changed drastically since then.