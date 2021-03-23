Bitcoin started its trading on Tuesday on a weak note with the digital currency value plunging below $54,000 levels. The asset, however, recovered later to trade at $55,058, higher by 1.83 per cent, as per Tradingview.

As per a report on Cryptoslate, which stated data from Bybt, “showed over $1.6 billion worth of crypto positions were ‘liquidated’ as a result of the price plunge, with $953 million worth of Bitcoin positions and $255 million worth of Ethereum positions erased in the price carnage.”

As per the report, over 234,000 traders were liquidated early morning— the single largest liquidation order coming from crypto exchange Huobi— Bitcoin’s position was over $10 million.

The crypto market has since steadied its performance and Bitcoin has regained its $55,000 mark at 6.17 p.m. (IST).

Amid this volatile market, some minor cryptocurrencies including BitKan, Bitcoin Cash ABC and Primalbase Token were performing well. So far, here are the names of top 5 gainers in 24 hours.

On the other hand, the losers were led by W Green Pay, OpusFinancial Investment Token, PumaPay, slipping from between 49 per cent to 55 per cent. Here are the top 5 laggards in 24 hours.